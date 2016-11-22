EDDIE NORMAN
McELROY, 85
FROSTPROOF - Eddie Norman McElroy, 85, of Frostproof, died Saturday, November 19, 2016, at Savannah Court in Lake Wales, FL.
He grew up in Lakeland, and had lived in Sebring, Trenton and Frostproof during his life. He worked for Macasphalt which later became APAC prior to his retiring in 1999. He was a member of Lakeland Lodge, F & AM, Lakeland, FL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jettie Lee McElroy in 2015, his daughter, Peggy Lee McElroy and brother, Robert C. McElroy. He is survived by 3 daughters, Angelia Lynn McElroy, Lucretia (Lulu) Louise McElroy and Desiree (Desi) Loraine with her husband Arthur C. Evans; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Fountain Funeral Home in Avon Park, FL, with interment to follow at Silver Hill Cemetery, Frostproof, FL.
Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2016