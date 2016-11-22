PETER
HANSEN, 75
LAKELAND - Peter Hansen, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
He was born in Milwaukee, WI, June 28, 1941, to Martha Dobberfuhl, and Edward Hansen. He lived in Wisconsin until 2008 when he retired to Lakeland, FL, with his wife, Miriam.
Peter served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963. He worked as a materials handler and retired from Great Lakes Packaging. Peter enjoyed many sports and was an avid golf player. He had a voracious appetite for reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Edward, as well as his son, Steven Peter Hansen, his brother-in-law, Hubert Bade, and sister-in-law, Susan Hansen. Peter is survived by his wife of 50 years, Miriam Liparulo Hansen, and his children, Lynne Hansen (Mt. View, CA), Janelle White (Danny) (Milwaukee, WI), MaryKay Young (Ron) (Lawton, OK), daughter-in-law, Kasey Du Verney (Blanchard, OK) and 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Carn Hansen Bade, Robert Hansen (Kathy), Eric Hansen, and 10 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 27, 2016, in Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2016