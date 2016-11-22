THOMAS CHARLES LISINSKI

Obituary

THOMAS CHARLES
LISINSKI, 85

LAKELAND - Thomas Charles Lisinski, 85, passed away on 11/8/16. He is survived by his wife Mary; 1 daughter; 5 sons 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2016
