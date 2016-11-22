BARBARA S. SIMON

Obituary

BARBARA S.
SIMON, 81

LAKELAND - Barbara S. Simon, 81, died 11/19/16. She is survived by a loving family. Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home @ Glen Abbey.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2016
