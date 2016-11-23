Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOEL RUFUS WARREN. View Sign



DUBLIN, GA. - Joel Rufus Warren, age 80, of Dublin, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2016.

Services will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 in the Chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Dublin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until funeral hour on Wednesday at Townsend Brothers Funeral Home.

Mr. Warren was a United States Army veteran. He retired from Warner Robins Air Force Base after 30 years of service and from Easter Seals after 25 years. He was a devoted husband, and loving father, grandfather, and brother.

Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Berkie Warren, daughter, Virginia Rose Warren and brothers, A.C. Warren, J.M. (Ruthell) Warren, and Samuel R. Warren.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Warren, of Dublin; daughter, Scarlet (Joel) Holcombe, of Tallahassee, FL; son, Griffin (Alisa) Warren, of Macon; grandson, Joshua A. Holcombe, of Greenfield, IN; granddaughters, Riley E. Warren, of Macon, Erica M. Holcombe, of Orlando, FL, Beth A. Holcombe, of Shanghai, China, and Jessica (Keven) Knight, of Macon; brothers, Renfred (Doris) Warren, of Eaton Park, FL, Gerald (Lillie) Warren, of Clermont, FL, Myron (Diane) Warren, of N. Augusta, SC, William 'Billy' (Myra) Warren, of Macon, Dennis (Connie) Warren, of Rentz, and Kenneth Warren, of Cadwell; sisters, Shirley (Fred) Bracewell, of Evans, and Windy (Bill) Walden, of Dublin, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the Hampton Inn. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Easter Seals of Middle Georgia, P.O. Box 847, Dublin, GA 31040. Please visit

