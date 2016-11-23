LEONARD
F. 'LENNY' HAMMES, 75
LAKELAND - Leonard Hammes, 75, Lakeland, FL, passed away November 19, 2016, at home lovingly surrounded by family.
He was born on April 23, 1943 in LaCrosse, WI and moved to Florida in 1977. He was the son of the late Norbert and Marie Hammes, LaCrosse, WI.
Lenny was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Hammes.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Carol (Scheil) Hammes, his children Sharon Hammes and Jane (Ron) Black, granddaughters Katie Black and Amanda Black, and siblings Norbert (Nancy) Hammes, Donald (Lorraine) Hammes, Phyllis Hammes (wife of the late Jerry Hammes), Mary (Gene) Ostrem, Mike (Sandy) Hammes, Jean (Jerry) Pierce, and Jim (Jamie) Hammes.
Lenny worked for many years in the building and maintenance of machinery and then 'retired' to work with his wife doing Upholstery for 30 years.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel in the Tribute Center, located at 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33801 on Saturday, November 26th, from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, at
w ww.curemeso.org are appreciated.
