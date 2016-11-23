Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MIRIAM ELAINE HAIR. View Sign

MIRIAM ELAINE

HAIR, 89



LAKELAND - Miriam Elaine Hair, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on November 19, 2016.

She was preceded in passing by her birth mother Ethel Miriam Chastain, father Robert Lee Chastain, Jr. and mother Mary Ann Haskins Chastain, her husband Herbert Doyle Hair Sr., her son Herb Hair, Jr., brother Randy Haskins, and sister Irma Whitecar.

She was born on February 2, 1927 in Tampa, FL and lived there until marrying her husband of 58 1/2 years Herbert Doyle Hair. They then moved to Sebring, FL, then Lakeland, FL where she worked for the Polk County School Board as a financial secretary until she retired. Their retirement years were enjoyed in Otto, North Carolina before returning to Lakeland to be back with family. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and charter member of Crestview Baptist. She had a passion for flower gardening, cooking, and loved being with her grandchildren. She was known for having a servants heart and a strong faith and deep love of family.

Elaine is survived by her daughter Beth Simpson (Terry), daughter in law Lori Hair, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, brother Leo Haskins (Dora) and sister Maryanne Fanning (Jim).

Services will be held at Gentry Morrison Southside on Friday, November 25th with visitation beginning at 10 am and services following at 11 am. There will be a private family graveside service following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Vitas Hospice Care, or Florida Baptist Children's Home, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland 33815.







MIRIAM ELAINEHAIR, 89LAKELAND - Miriam Elaine Hair, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on November 19, 2016.She was preceded in passing by her birth mother Ethel Miriam Chastain, father Robert Lee Chastain, Jr. and mother Mary Ann Haskins Chastain, her husband Herbert Doyle Hair Sr., her son Herb Hair, Jr., brother Randy Haskins, and sister Irma Whitecar.She was born on February 2, 1927 in Tampa, FL and lived there until marrying her husband of 58 1/2 years Herbert Doyle Hair. They then moved to Sebring, FL, then Lakeland, FL where she worked for the Polk County School Board as a financial secretary until she retired. Their retirement years were enjoyed in Otto, North Carolina before returning to Lakeland to be back with family. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and charter member of Crestview Baptist. She had a passion for flower gardening, cooking, and loved being with her grandchildren. She was known for having a servants heart and a strong faith and deep love of family.Elaine is survived by her daughter Beth Simpson (Terry), daughter in law Lori Hair, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, brother Leo Haskins (Dora) and sister Maryanne Fanning (Jim).Services will be held at Gentry Morrison Southside on Friday, November 25th with visitation beginning at 10 am and services following at 11 am. There will be a private family graveside service following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Vitas Hospice Care, or Florida Baptist Children's Home, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland 33815. Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com