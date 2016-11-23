MIRIAM ELAINE
HAIR, 89
LAKELAND - Miriam Elaine Hair, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on November 19, 2016.
She was preceded in passing by her birth mother Ethel Miriam Chastain, father Robert Lee Chastain, Jr. and mother Mary Ann Haskins Chastain, her husband Herbert Doyle Hair Sr., her son Herb Hair, Jr., brother Randy Haskins, and sister Irma Whitecar.
She was born on February 2, 1927 in Tampa, FL and lived there until marrying her husband of 58 1/2 years Herbert Doyle Hair. They then moved to Sebring, FL, then Lakeland, FL where she worked for the Polk County School Board as a financial secretary until she retired. Their retirement years were enjoyed in Otto, North Carolina before returning to Lakeland to be back with family. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and charter member of Crestview Baptist. She had a passion for flower gardening, cooking, and loved being with her grandchildren. She was known for having a servants heart and a strong faith and deep love of family.
Elaine is survived by her daughter Beth Simpson (Terry), daughter in law Lori Hair, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, brother Leo Haskins (Dora) and sister Maryanne Fanning (Jim).
Services will be held at Gentry Morrison Southside on Friday, November 25th with visitation beginning at 10 am and services following at 11 am. There will be a private family graveside service following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Vitas Hospice Care, or Florida Baptist Children's Home, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland 33815.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2016