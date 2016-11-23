ELLA BEATRICE
|
ADKINS, 78
LAKELAND - Ella Beatrice Adkins, 78, passed away Nov. 20, 2016.
Mrs. Adkins was born in Huntington, WV on Mar. 6, 1938. She moved to the Lakeland area 50 years ago from West Virginia, and retired from Publix. She attended Bethany Freewill Baptist Church, and enjoyed reading and being with her grandchildren. During her time at Highlands Lake Center, Mrs. Adkins was very active in all the facility activities.
Mrs. Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Gayle Adkins; daughter, Mar-jorie Annette Bond; siblings, Delores Napier, Raymond and Linville Adkins. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Adkins; sister, Helen Holley; brothers, James L. Adkins and her twin brother, Oscar T. Adkins; grandchildren, Jason Bond, Julia Bond, Amber Bond, Andrew Bond, Jacob Carter and Stephanie 'Sissy' Carter; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted Fri. Nov. 25th at 2 pm at Bethany Freewill Baptist Church, 2905 Iowa Rd. Lakeland, FL 33803. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or Lakeland Regional Foundation for Palliative Care.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2016