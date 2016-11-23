GABRIEL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GABRIEL GAMINO.
GAMINO, 32
LAKELAND - Gabriel Gamino passed away on Friday, November 18, 2016.
Gabriel was born on Sept. 30, 1984 to Roberto and Maria Gamino in Tampa, FL. He was a laborer in the landscaping industry.
He is survived by his parents, Roberto and Maria Gamino; fiancÃ©e, Carrie Blunkall; daughter, Korah Grace Gamino; maternal grandparents, Antero and Rosa Rodriguez; brothers, Roberto and Emanuel Gamino and sister, Gabriela Rodriguez.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 25th from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. Funeral services to follow in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 noon. Interment at Serenity Gardens, Lakeland.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Serenity Gardens, LLC
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2016