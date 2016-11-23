JOHANNE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHANNE MORRILL.
MORRILL, 77
LAKELAND - Mrs. Johanne Morrill of Lakeland Florida passed away Saturday November 19th, 2016, surrounded by her family.
Johanne was born March 18th, 1939 in Nashua NH and lived there until moving to Florida in 1979 with her husband and children. She and her husband moved to Lakeland in 1988. Johanne was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She spent 15 years in banking in NH and enjoyed 12 years working part time as a medical assistant here in Lakeland.
Mrs. Johanne Morrill was preceded in death by her husband Larry Morrill.
She is survived by her son Steve Morrill of Jacksonville, FL, and daughters Denise Turner of Lakeland, FL, Cyndi Morrill of Apopka, FL and Sharon Morrill of NC.
Johanne has four grandchildren Nyaih Annora, Samantha Morrill, Logan Hardoon and Rye Morrill. She has three step grandchildren Anthony Edwards, Alex Edwards and Nick Edwards.
Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection on Tuesday November 29th at 11:00am, address 3855 S Florida Ave. Lakeland. Following the Mass there will be a luncheon at Highland Fairways Golf Club community clubhouse at 1:00 pm, 3222 Highland Fairways Blvd. Lakeland, FL, 33810.
Memorials are to be made to HFPOA, 3666 Highland Fairways Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33810.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2016