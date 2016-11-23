Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHANNE MORRILL. View Sign

JOHANNE

MORRILL, 77



LAKELAND - Mrs. Johanne Morrill of Lakeland Florida passed away Saturday November 19th, 2016, surrounded by her family.

Johanne was born March 18th, 1939 in Nashua NH and lived there until moving to Florida in 1979 with her husband and children. She and her husband moved to Lakeland in 1988. Johanne was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She spent 15 years in banking in NH and enjoyed 12 years working part time as a medical assistant here in Lakeland.

Mrs. Johanne Morrill was preceded in death by her husband Larry Morrill.

She is survived by her son Steve Morrill of Jacksonville, FL, and daughters Denise Turner of Lakeland, FL, Cyndi Morrill of Apopka, FL and Sharon Morrill of NC.

Johanne has four grandchildren Nyaih Annora, Samantha Morrill, Logan Hardoon and Rye Morrill. She has three step grandchildren Anthony Edwards, Alex Edwards and Nick Edwards.

Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection on Tuesday November 29th at 11:00am, address 3855 S Florida Ave. Lakeland. Following the Mass there will be a luncheon at Highland Fairways Golf Club community clubhouse at 1:00 pm, 3222 Highland Fairways Blvd. Lakeland, FL, 33810.

Memorials are to be made to HFPOA, 3666 Highland Fairways Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33810.







JOHANNEMORRILL, 77LAKELAND - Mrs. Johanne Morrill of Lakeland Florida passed away Saturday November 19th, 2016, surrounded by her family.Johanne was born March 18th, 1939 in Nashua NH and lived there until moving to Florida in 1979 with her husband and children. She and her husband moved to Lakeland in 1988. Johanne was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She spent 15 years in banking in NH and enjoyed 12 years working part time as a medical assistant here in Lakeland.Mrs. Johanne Morrill was preceded in death by her husband Larry Morrill.She is survived by her son Steve Morrill of Jacksonville, FL, and daughters Denise Turner of Lakeland, FL, Cyndi Morrill of Apopka, FL and Sharon Morrill of NC.Johanne has four grandchildren Nyaih Annora, Samantha Morrill, Logan Hardoon and Rye Morrill. She has three step grandchildren Anthony Edwards, Alex Edwards and Nick Edwards.Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection on Tuesday November 29th at 11:00am, address 3855 S Florida Ave. Lakeland. Following the Mass there will be a luncheon at Highland Fairways Golf Club community clubhouse at 1:00 pm, 3222 Highland Fairways Blvd. Lakeland, FL, 33810.Memorials are to be made to HFPOA, 3666 Highland Fairways Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33810. Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com