BETTY JO

REED, 79



FORT MEADE - Betty Jo Reed , 79, passed away peacefully Friday, November 18, 2016, surrounded by her family.

Betty was born July 28, 1937 in Wayne County, WV. She graduated from Barboursville High School in Barboursville, WV. She married James Ruel Reed, Jr. on December 22, 1958 in Mount Vernon, IL.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Meloney Jo Reed of Fort Meade, FL; son, James Ruel Reed, III and wife Shari Rene Reed of Winter Haven, FL; granddaughter, Cristina Michele Yongue Barnes and husband Jeremy Isaac Barnes of Bartow, FL: two great grandsons, John Lamar Barnes and Jebediah Reed Barnes; brother, William F. Reed of St. Louis, MO; nephews, Michael Reed Thomas (Patty), Rick Dean Thomas (Linda), Bobby Evans and Dallas Merritt, Jr.; nieces, Pamela June Childers, Trisha Jean Finley, Joyce Elaine Sloan (Robert), Hardy Marie Wilson and Donna Elaine Brossard; close friends, Barbara Evans, Ruth 'Tootsie' Hunter and John T. and Maudie Rape. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Ruel Reed, Jr. (3/29/2011); in-laws, James and Ruth Reed; parents, Blackburn and Maldy Chinn; siblings, Noah Vernon Maynard, Dallas and Virginia Merritt, Lerona Lawhorn, Essie Evans, Wanda Thomas and Trudie Reed; niece, Brenda Thomas.

Family will receive friends Saturday, November 26, 2016 from 10 to 11 am at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Saturday, November 26, 2016, at McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. Condolences to family at







