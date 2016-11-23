JOHN D. COTUGNO

Obituary

JOHN D.
COTUGNO, 79

HAINES CITY - John Cotugno passed away 11/18/16, at home. Survived by wife Sharon, 4 children, 9 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. Services at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com