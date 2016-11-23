KRISTEN FERNANDO PIERRE

Obituary

KRISTEN
FERNANDO
PIERRE, 22

HAINES CITY - Kristen Fernando Pierre, 22, died Sat. 11/12/16. Visitation Fri. 4-6pm Holmes Funeral Home. Svc. Sat. 2pm Claude Holmes. Sr. Memorial Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2016
