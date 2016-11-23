STEPHEN WARREN PASELL

Obituary

STEPHEN WARREN
PASELL, 75

SUGAR HILL, GA. - Stephen Pasell, formerly of Winter Haven, passed 11/21/16. Memorial service Tues. 11/29 at 7pm in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Hm, Buford, GA.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2016
