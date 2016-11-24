MARK WILLIAM
DOESCHER, 56
LAKELAND - Mark William Doescher, 56, a lifelong Lakeland resident, died on Saturday, November 19, 2016, at Lakeland Regional Health due to complications of kidney failure. Mark was born August 24, 1960, in Lakeland, to Douglas Franklin and Yvonne McClelland Doescher.
He attended Kathleen High School. He worked in the air conditioning industry. He was a member of Christ Memorial Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas F. Doescher; Yvonne McClelland Brannan, brothers, Lawrence D. Doescher, Thomas D. Doescher.
He is survived by his brother Greg Dasher of Chicago; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and family members.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 1 pm at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, located at 2929 Hardin Combee Rd, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2016