BRUCE N.
|
LANE, Sr.
1/21/1941 - 11/21/2016
WINTER HAVEN - Bruce N. Lane, Sr., age 75, passed away on November 21, 2016.
Bruce was born on January 21, 1941 in Endicott, NY. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He moved to Winter Haven from Jefferson, GA in the 2011.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Lane; two sons: Bruce N. Lane, Jr. and Todd Lane, Sr.; one daughter, Patricia Kelly; four brothers: Lyle Lane, Milton Lane, Richard Lane and Delbert Lane; two sisters: Barbara Boyd and Carol Frisbee; and 5 grandchildren.
Receiving family & friends Sat., Nov. 26th at 10:00; a memorial service will begin at 11:00 am at Faith Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Gideon's International.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2016