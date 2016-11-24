DAVID LAMAR
BARWICK, 67
LAKE WALES - David Lamar Barwick, age 67, passed away in his sleep 11/15/16. David was born March 25, 1949 in Sebring, Fla.
He is survived by his children Ronnie Barwick of Moore Haven, Fla, Tina Anderson of Lakeland, Fla, Cheryl Barwick of Winter Haven, Fla, and David 'Davie' Barwick of Haines City, Fla, 7 granddaughters and 2 grandsons.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 1 pm at Pentecostal House Fellowship Church located 1216 County Rd. East 621, Lake Placid, Fla.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2016