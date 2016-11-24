BRANDON LEE
LEVAN, 23
BARTOW - Brandon Lee Levan, age 23, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Born May 14, 1993 in Bartow, he was the son of Stacy Anita Williamson Fincher of Lake Wales and Travis Lee Levan of Bartow. Brandon was devoted to his immediate and extended family and had a strong belief in his Father God. He loved hunting and fishing and was a devout Florida Gator fan.
Mr. Levan was preceded in death by his grandfather Rev. Danny Williamson of Bartow. Along with his parents, he is also survived by his brother: Joshua Williamson (Danielle) of Lake Wales, his grandparents: Carl and Ruth Lewis of Lake Wales, James and Patricia Levan of Bartow, and his great grandmother, Iris Rawson of Bartow, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 28, 2016 from 2pm to 3pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow immediately at 3:00 pm at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family at
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2016