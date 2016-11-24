Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE (SHIELLERD) DOWDY. View Sign

DIANE (SHIELLERD)

DOWDY, 68

Retired Pawn Broker



WINTER HAVEN -Diane Dowdy went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at her home. She died of cancer.

Diane was born Oct. 23, 1948 in Alpena, Michigan to the late Ferdinand and Alma (Sommerfield) Schiellerd. She moved to Florida from Michigan in 1966 and married Douglas Dowdy May 13, 1967. He preceded her in death on August 10, 1996. She was owner/operator of Rifle Range Jewelry & Pawn in Wahneta, FL. She was also active within the community of Wahneta, where she served as Treasurer of Wahneta Sports & Neighborhood Association from 1995 through 2008. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven.

Surviving are: 1 son, Tony Dowdy and 2 daughters Angela Dowdy and Ashley (Randy) Routheaux of Winter Haven; 5 grandchildren Steven Walters, Miranda Barker, Nikki Dowdy, Heath Dowdy and Austin Johnson; 2 great grandsons, Branson Walters and Landon Dowdy; a great granddaughter, Alanie Dowdy; 2 sisters Lois (Roy) Nash and Norma (Larry) Bartz; 2 brothers-in-law, Michael (Kat) Dowdy and William Dowdy; 3 sisters-in-law Nancy Schiellerd, Hilda (Barry) Werner and Fay Dowdy.

Preceded in death were 2 sisters, Esther Siegert and Velda Liske; and 3 brothers Elmer Schiellerd, Everoid Schiellerd and Ericks Schiellerd.

The family will receive friends from 6:00pm till 8:00pm, Monday, November 28, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at Grace Lutheran Church, 327 Ave. C, SE, Winter Haven, FL. Interment will follow at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent at







2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

(863) 967-5090

