EARL D. KNIGHTEN

Obituary

EARL D.
KNIGHTEN, Sr., 97

PLANT CITY - Earl D. Knighten, Sr., 97, died 11/17/16. Svc. Sat 11/26, 11am St. Mary's Comm. Ch., Laura St. Wake 6-7:30 pm, Fri. at the church. Winslow Honors F.C.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2016
