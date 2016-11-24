ANTHONY L. BROOKSHIRE

Obituary

ANTHONY L.
BROOKSHIRE, 50

WINTER HAVEN - Anthony L. Brookshire, 50, died 11/12/16. Visitation Fri. 5-7pm James C. Boyd F.H. Chapel. Service Sat. 10am at St. John M.B. Church, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2016
