HELEN JANE MAUGER

Obituary

HELEN JANE
MAUGER, 102

FROSTPROOF - Helen Mauger, 102, passed away 11/21/16. Visit: 3pm until svc. at 4pm Wed 11/30 at Frostproof Gospel Church 185 Marion Place Frostproof. Marion Nelson FH.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2016
