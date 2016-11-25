MARSHA GALE
DANIELS, 69
LAKELAND - Marsha Gale Daniels, 69, passed away on 11/9/2016. She was born on 8/8/1947, to Henry and Martha Combee, in Lakeland, FL.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Reecy Daniels, Sr.; children, Reecy Daniels, Jr. and Lucy Wheeler; sister, Rlivia Bagley; brother, Kevin Combee; grandchildren, Angel, Ryan Michelle, Ella, and Layla.
A celebration of Marsha's life will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 11 am, at North Lakeland Baptist Church, 306 Wilder Road, Lakeland 33809.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2016