DEBRA ANNETTE
TOWNS, 49
WINTER HAVEN - Debra Annette Towns, 49, passed away November 14, 2016.
Annette was born in Haines City, FL on Feb, 20, 1967. She was a life long resident of Polk County. She enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends. Annette was full of life, had a heart of gold and will be truly missed by all that knew her.
Annette is survived by her daughter Brianna Towns, son Will Towns, granddaughter Arya Towns, mother Gail Howland, step dad Bob Howland, sister Chrissi Jasso, brother Joey Towns and loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 26, 2016 from 11-4 at the Lake Hamilton Woman's Club, 85 N Omaha St, Lake Hamilton, FL 33851.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2016