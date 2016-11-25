WINSTON J.

Obituary

WINSTON J.
SMALL

DUNDEE - Winston J. Small passed away on 11/21/16. Visitation will be Sat. 11/26 from 1-1:30 with service following at 1:30pm. Both at Ott-Laughlin in Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com