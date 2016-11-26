Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORENCE MARY (CERBIN) CALLENDER. View Sign

FLORENCE MARY (CERBIN)

CALLENDER, 91



LAKELAND - Florence Mary Cerbin Callender, age 91, died peacefully at home on Sunday, November 20, 2016, following a brief struggle with cancer. Born October 23, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of Herman and Helen (Lewis) Cerbin.

After graduating from Euclid Shore High School, Florence studied fashion design and worked in that industry for a short time before marrying the love of her life, Robert P. Callender, on April 10, 1948. They purchased a farm and raised four children before Florence became an insurance agent. She and her husband founded Callender Insurance Agency, retiring in the late 1990s.

Although Florence left fashion design when she got married, she plied her creative talents to other media in her retirement. She had an affinity for decorating and making ceramics. In her 70s she took up oil painting and pastels and became an accomplished artist winning numerous awards.

Dedicated to her Christian faith, Florence was a member of the altar guild and the Order of the Daughters of the King at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Lakeland, FL. She and Robert were instrumental in the church's outreach to Talbot House Ministries in Lakeland.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; four children, Paul (Denise) Callender of Ashtabula; Margaret (William) Davis of Beverly Hills, FL; Robert (Joyce) Callender of Hernando, FL; and Laura (Robert Barrall) Callender of Dover, FL; five grandsons; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service is set for 11 am on December 3 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1820 Co Rd 540A, Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Florence's honor to the Order of the Daughters of the King Masters Fund, 101 Weatherstone Dr. Suite 870, Woodstock, GA, 30188, or to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.



