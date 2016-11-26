LOLA MAE
SAMMONS, 94
BARTOW - Lola Mae Sammons, 94, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2016 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born October 17, 1922 in Bartow, Mrs. Sammons was a lifelong resident of Bartow. She was a citrus sectionizer for Ben Hill Griffin Citrus for 22 years. She was a member of the Lake Garfield Baptist Church.
Mrs. Sammons was preceded in death by her husband Herman 'Shorty' Sammons, son: David & brother: James, mother Martha Leslie. She is survived by 2 daughters: Vicky Casselman & Sueann Hamrick, of Bartow; 6 grandchildren: Michelle Harris, Travis White, Jason White, Jody Gill, Robin Casselman & Sonny Casselman, Jr.; 13 great grandchildren & 8 great great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 30, 2016 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2016 at the funeral home. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2016