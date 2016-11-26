ALBERT
RAWDOW, Jr.
Teacher/Coach
LAKELAND - Al Rawdow, Jr., 59, of Lakeland, FL was called to fly with the angels in heaven on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, with his family by his side.
Al was born in Elizabeth, NJ, March 30, 1957, to Albert and Sophie Rawdow Sr. He grew up in Clark, New Jersey until he came to Lakeland to attend Florida Southern College in 1975 on a baseball scholarship.
Al worked for the Polk County Schools System for 36 and 1/2 years; At Kathleen Jr. from 1979 to 1991, where he was a Physical Education teacher, wresting and football coach, and also Athletic Director. In the fall of 1991, he moved to Lake Gibson High School where he was a Physical Education Teacher, football, wrestling and baseball coach. Coach Rawdow had an impact on many of his students' lives in and outside of the classroom, and he was said to be one of the coolest teachers around. Al was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He was also the Treasurer of the BYKOTA class as First United Methodist Church. Al was an avid sports watcher and could usually be found at the baseball field watching his son.
Al was preceded in death by his father Albert Rawdow Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Alisa Rawdow, and his son Frank Rawdow, of Lakeland, his mom Sophie Karaman Rawdow, and sisters Debbie Rawdow Savitieri and Darlene Rawdow-Vandenbergh, nieces Stacie Savitierri and Kristin Savage and nephew Taylor Savage, all from New Jersey. His in-laws Edward and Dawn Jeffries, Brian and Carol Lahman Jeffries, Austin Jeffries, Lindsey Jeffries and Clayton Jeffries, all of Lakeland.
The family of Al Rawdow would like to extend their sincere gratitude to their family and friends for their love and support throughout this trying time.
Visitation: Sunday, November 27th 2:00pm - 4:00pm at Heath Funeral Chapel Tribute Center, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL. 33801
Celebration of Life Service: Monday, November 28th 4:00pm at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2016