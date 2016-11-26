Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PAUL EDWARD COURY, M.D., 92



BARTOW - Paul Edward Coury, M.D., 92, passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2016. He was born February 21, 1924 in Wheeling, WV to John and Mary Coury.

Paul was a proud Wildcat and graduated from Wheeling High School. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and one year in the pre-med program at Washington & Jefferson College, Paul enlisted in the Army and served at the 80th General Hospital, Manila, Philippines. After the war, he was released from active duty and immediately returned to Washington & Jefferson College where he graduated with honors. He then entered the medical program at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, and received his medical doctorate in 1951. After graduation, he signed on for a 2 year neurosurgical internship with the Army as the Korean War was in progress, and he was assigned to the Madigan Army Hospital in Tacoma, WA. After one year, he was transferred to Camp Gordan, Augusta, GA. In 1953, Paul and medical school friend, Tom Caswall, answered an advertisement announcing the need for medical residents in Bartow, FL, at a new county hospital under construction. They both moved their families to Bartow and there began a commitment to a small town where they would raise their families and live their entire lives. Paul proudly served as a member of the Board at Citrus & Chemical Bank and served as Mayor of The City of Bartow. For many years, Paul was Chairman of the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch Golf Tournament, and he was particularly proud to support and run a charitable tournament for friend Joe Torre each July 4th -- both tourneys held at The Bartow Golf Course. Until his retirement in 1994, Paul managed a clinic in Bartow with Drs. Tom Caswall, John Miller, and Rafael Nobo serving patients from all over Polk County. Paul saw patients at both Polk County General and Bartow Memorial Hospitals. After retiring from private practice, Paul continued practicing medicine in industrial healthcare serving as site doctor at facilities for Mobil Chemical, W.R. Grace, Mulberry Phosphates Inc., Coca-Cola, and Cutrale Citrus Juices USA.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie, of 55 years, his parents, John and Mary Coury, and brothers John Coury and Oswald Coury. He is survived by his brother, Joseph Coury; sister Mary Mense; daughters Kathleen Shook (Jerry) and Joanne Fenton (Scott), sons David Coury (Deborah), Joseph Coury (Alison), and Timothy Coury (Beth); seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren; and significant other, Mary Cromartie.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 28th from 6 - 8 PM, at Whidden-Mclean Funeral Home, 650 E. Main St., Bartow, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 29th at 11:00AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1305 E. Mann Rd., Bartow. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc., Main Office, PO Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL 32064; St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1305 E. Mann Rd., Bartow, FL 33830; or Compassionate Care Hospice, 2393 E. F. Griffin Rd., Bartow, FL 33830.

A special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice, Comfort Keepers, and all of his friends.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at:







PAUL EDWARD COURY, M.D., 92BARTOW - Paul Edward Coury, M.D., 92, passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2016. He was born February 21, 1924 in Wheeling, WV to John and Mary Coury.Paul was a proud Wildcat and graduated from Wheeling High School. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and one year in the pre-med program at Washington & Jefferson College, Paul enlisted in the Army and served at the 80th General Hospital, Manila, Philippines. After the war, he was released from active duty and immediately returned to Washington & Jefferson College where he graduated with honors. He then entered the medical program at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, and received his medical doctorate in 1951. After graduation, he signed on for a 2 year neurosurgical internship with the Army as the Korean War was in progress, and he was assigned to the Madigan Army Hospital in Tacoma, WA. After one year, he was transferred to Camp Gordan, Augusta, GA. In 1953, Paul and medical school friend, Tom Caswall, answered an advertisement announcing the need for medical residents in Bartow, FL, at a new county hospital under construction. They both moved their families to Bartow and there began a commitment to a small town where they would raise their families and live their entire lives. Paul proudly served as a member of the Board at Citrus & Chemical Bank and served as Mayor of The City of Bartow. For many years, Paul was Chairman of the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch Golf Tournament, and he was particularly proud to support and run a charitable tournament for friend Joe Torre each July 4th -- both tourneys held at The Bartow Golf Course. Until his retirement in 1994, Paul managed a clinic in Bartow with Drs. Tom Caswall, John Miller, and Rafael Nobo serving patients from all over Polk County. Paul saw patients at both Polk County General and Bartow Memorial Hospitals. After retiring from private practice, Paul continued practicing medicine in industrial healthcare serving as site doctor at facilities for Mobil Chemical, W.R. Grace, Mulberry Phosphates Inc., Coca-Cola, and Cutrale Citrus Juices USA.Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie, of 55 years, his parents, John and Mary Coury, and brothers John Coury and Oswald Coury. He is survived by his brother, Joseph Coury; sister Mary Mense; daughters Kathleen Shook (Jerry) and Joanne Fenton (Scott), sons David Coury (Deborah), Joseph Coury (Alison), and Timothy Coury (Beth); seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren; and significant other, Mary Cromartie.The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 28th from 6 - 8 PM, at Whidden-Mclean Funeral Home, 650 E. Main St., Bartow, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 29th at 11:00AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1305 E. Mann Rd., Bartow. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc., Main Office, PO Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL 32064; St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1305 E. Mann Rd., Bartow, FL 33830; or Compassionate Care Hospice, 2393 E. F. Griffin Rd., Bartow, FL 33830.A special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice, Comfort Keepers, and all of his friends.Condolences to the family may be expressed at: whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow

650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

863-533-8123 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com