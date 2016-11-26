GEORGE DOUGLAS OWEN

Obituary

GEORGE DOUGLAS
OWEN, 64

BARTOW - George Douglas Owen, 64, died 11/23/16. Mem. Svcs., 2pm Sun. 11/27, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Hwy. 98, E. Fort Meade. Hancock F.H., Ft. Meade.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2016
