ROBERT 'BOB'
|
RISHEL, 57
WINTER HAVEN - Robert 'Bob' Rishel, 57, of Winter Haven, FL passed away October 3, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer Rishel; his sons R.J. and Patrick Rishel; his sister Robin (Martin) Shevetz. Bob was born December 26, 1958 in New Castle, PA, son of the late Robert and Laura (Double) Rishel.
Bob graduated from Struthers High School in 1978 and had been an over-the-road truck driv-er for 39 years, most recently with Indian River Transport in Winter Haven.
Bob had a quick-witted sense of humor that made everyone laugh around him. He loved to ride his Harley and tinker with anything mechanical. Bob never knew the word 'can't.' He was a jack of all trades; Master of one; the one he was doing at the time. There was nothing he couldn't do. Bob was a 'One of a Kind.' They broke the mold with him.
Bob's memory will live on through the lives he was able to save by being an organ donor.
A 'Celebration of Life' will be held on Sunday December 11, 2016 at 1pm at Old Man Frank's, 1005 Lake Howard Dr. SW, Winter Haven, FL. There will be a balloon release at 2pm followed by refreshments. Please come with a smile and a story.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lifelink Legacy Fund, 9661 Delany Creek Blvd., Tampa, FL, 33619.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2016