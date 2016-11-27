DAVE MEAGHER

Obituary

DAVE
MEAGHER, 63

LAKELAND - Dave Meagher, 63, passed away Nov. 21, 2016. A memorial service will be conducted Thurs. Dec. 1st at 4 pm at Highlands Baptist Church, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com