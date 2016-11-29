DENNIS R.

MEIGS, 81



WINTER HAVEN - Dennis R. Meigs, 81, passed away on 11/25/16 following a brief struggle after a fall.

Dennis moved to Winter Haven 27 years ago from Columbia, TN. Dedicated to his Christian faith, Dennis was a member of 1st Baptist Church in Winter Haven. His active service included deacon, treasure, and greeter. He was also a retired member of Gideons International.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Vernia, two children, Patricia Baxter (Douglas) of Valdosta, Ga, and Randy Meigs (Glenda) of Winter Haven, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, 11/29, from 6-8 p.m. at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale. A service will be held on Wednesday, 11/30, at 11 am at 1st Baptist Church in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 1st Baptist Church Van Ministry or Gideons International.



