ROY E.
CRAFT, Sr., 59
BARTOW - Roy E. Craft, Sr., age 59, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Tampa.
Born January 2, 1957 in Charleston, WV, he was the son of Darrell James and Geneva (Taylor) Craft. Roy worked for Arr Maz Custom Chemical in Mulberry for over 17 years as a truck driver.
He is survived by a loving family that includes his significant other, Mollie Pollock, his children: Roy E. Craft, Jr. (Tammy), Shaun Craft (Jessica), Nikita (Joseph), Jessica Pollock, and Robert Pollock. He also leaves behind his siblings: Linda Phillips, Roger Craft, Betty Hammonds, Judy Craft, Patsy Rayburn, and fourteen grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 29th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow Wednesday, November 30th at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel.
Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016