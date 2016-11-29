CHRISTINE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE HENDRIX.
HENDRIX, 72
MULBERRY - Christine Hendrix, 72, of Mulberry, died Nov. 25, 2016 in Bartow due to heart failure. She was born in Wauchula on Nov. 25, 1944 and had been a Polk County resident since 1974, moving from Hardee County. She was a lifelong member of Lake Dale Baptist Church and Alturas Baptist Church. Christine was a retired FBO manager with Bartow Municipal Airport, and past president of the Pilots Club in Bartow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, James E. Johnson, Alan Herman Johnson, J.A. Johnson, and a sister, Mary Lois Bass. Survivors include her husband Edward Hendrix of Mulberry; daughter Stacey McNelis Berkowitz and husband Michael of Mulberry; brother Roy Johnson of Ft. Myers; sister Joni Johnson and husband Lamont of Ft. Myers; and grandchildren Madison McNelis and Abigail Berkowitz.
Funeral services are on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 at Robarts Garden Chapel in Wauchula at 11 AM, with visitation one hour prior. Burial is in Lake Dale Cemetery.
Arrangements: Robarts Family Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016