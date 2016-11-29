WILLON 'DEWEY'
DAVENPORT - Willon 'Dewey' Chumney, Sr. of Davenport, FL passed away November 23, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, from heart failure.
Dewey was predeceased by his loving wife of 73 years, Mildred Chumney. He leaves behind his sons, Willon Dewey, Jr. and Alfred L. Chumney (Jo Anne), 2 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, and 9 great grandchildren.
Dewey was a WWII Vet serving his country on the USS Wisconsin battleship as a Seaman First Class-Gunner Mate. He retired after 48 years as mechanic shop foreman from Holly Hill Fruit. Dewey supported his community that he loved by serving as Fire Chief for the Davenport Volunteer Fire Dept. for a number of years, as a Davenport Councilman for 38 years, prior member of the Lions Club, a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent for the First Baptist Church of Davenport. He believed in and truly enjoyed visitation for helping to heal the heart, ease the pain, and celebrate the joys. Over the years many lives have been touched by his willingness to sit with you and his generosity in times of need. He was in turn blessed to have his angels that made it possible for him to stay in his home up to the end.
A celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church of Davenport on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Red Cross, or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016