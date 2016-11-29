CYNTHIA LYNN
HERNING, 62
WINTER HAVEN - Cynthia Lynn Herning, 62, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 at the Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland Hospice House.
Born January 6, 1954 in Aurora, Colorado, she moved here in 1997 from Columbus, OH. She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven.
Cynthia is survived by: her husband of 41 years, Mark; 3 sons, Jason W. Herning and his wife, Liane Kay, Aaron R. Herning and his wife, Monica and Adam W. Herning; her parents, Billy and Catherine Culbertson; 2 brothers, Brian M. Culbertson and his wife Carol and Jefferey D. Culbertson and his wife Angela; and 2 grandchildren, Mark Luis Herning and Nichole Paula Herning.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm till 2:00pm on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven.
Funeral Services will follow at 2:00pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to
www.cindyscancer.com . Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016