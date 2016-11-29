Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROBERT EUGENE BIQUE, Sr., 80



WINTER HAVEN - Robert E. Bique, 80, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 27, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice, in Auburndale, Florida.

He was born on December 15, 1935 in East Lansing, Michigan to the late Romaine J. Bonnell Alexander. Robert was a resident of Winter Haven, Florida for over 19 years, having moved there from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Robert was a retired United States Naval Officer (CWO 3) and served dutifully for over 21 years. He loved traveling the 'Seven Seas' and was a proud 'Shellback' having endured the Equator crossing ceremony.

He is survived by, his children: Kathryn Bique, Minneapolis, MN, James Bique, Jacksonville, FL, Theresa DiMercurio, Jacksonville, FL, Cheryl DeZouche (Fred), Kingsland, GA, Helen Coleman (John), Williamsburg, VA, Ellen Dees (Brian), Mulberry, FL, his sister, Ej Rohrlich (John), Denver, CO. In addition, Robert is survived by 10 grandchildren, five great-grandsons and his extended New York family.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years Dolores M. Bique, his son, Robert E. Bique, II, grandsons, Justin R. Bique and Ryan DeZouche and many other family and friends.

Robert was an avid fisherman and loved to take off at all hours of the day and night to catch the next 'big one.' He took great pride in keeping and running a 'tight ship' both during his career and home life. He loved being outside tending his garden and lawn. He was known throughout his life for his ability to tell a good story.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at the Marion-Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales, Florida at 10:00 a.m. followed by Military Burial at Bushnell National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, November 28, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the in honor of Robert, Dolores and Robert II's memory.

Condolences may be sent to the family at







ROBERT EUGENE BIQUE, Sr., 80WINTER HAVEN - Robert E. Bique, 80, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 27, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice, in Auburndale, Florida.He was born on December 15, 1935 in East Lansing, Michigan to the late Romaine J. Bonnell Alexander. Robert was a resident of Winter Haven, Florida for over 19 years, having moved there from Virginia Beach, Virginia.Robert was a retired United States Naval Officer (CWO 3) and served dutifully for over 21 years. He loved traveling the 'Seven Seas' and was a proud 'Shellback' having endured the Equator crossing ceremony.He is survived by, his children: Kathryn Bique, Minneapolis, MN, James Bique, Jacksonville, FL, Theresa DiMercurio, Jacksonville, FL, Cheryl DeZouche (Fred), Kingsland, GA, Helen Coleman (John), Williamsburg, VA, Ellen Dees (Brian), Mulberry, FL, his sister, Ej Rohrlich (John), Denver, CO. In addition, Robert is survived by 10 grandchildren, five great-grandsons and his extended New York family.He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years Dolores M. Bique, his son, Robert E. Bique, II, grandsons, Justin R. Bique and Ryan DeZouche and many other family and friends.Robert was an avid fisherman and loved to take off at all hours of the day and night to catch the next 'big one.' He took great pride in keeping and running a 'tight ship' both during his career and home life. He loved being outside tending his garden and lawn. He was known throughout his life for his ability to tell a good story.Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at the Marion-Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales, Florida at 10:00 a.m. followed by Military Burial at Bushnell National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, November 28, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the in honor of Robert, Dolores and Robert II's memory.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close