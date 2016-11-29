CAROLYN V.
LONG, 75
BARTOW - Carolyn V. Long, age 75, of Bartow, FL, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2016.
She was born June 10, 1941 in Winter Haven, FL, the daughter of Willie R. Waters and Bessie Mae O'Kelley Waters. She was a Bus Driver for the Polk County School Board. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas L. Long and brother: Willie Waters. She is survived by her son: Michael (Tina) Reed of Winter Garden, FL, daughter Brigitte (Dennis) Callaway of Bartow, FL, grandsons: Bobby, Bradley and Mike, granddaughters: Carrie (Brenden), Susan and Jennifer, 6 great grandchildren, sister: Jeanette (Dennis) Smith of Ocala, FL, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, November 30, 2016 from 1:30-3 pm with funeral services at 3:00 pm, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL, 33823.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016