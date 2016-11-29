CLARENDON B. 'C.B.'
CASTLES, Jr., 93
GTE Supervisor
LAKELAND - Mr. Clarendon B. Castles, Jr. 'C.B.' went to be with Jesus on Friday November 25, 2016. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a wonderful example of a Godly man.
He was born August 6, 1923 in Lakeland, FL to the late Clarendon B. Castles, Sr. and Lillian Gaines Castles. C.B. loved his family, fishing, hunting, and traveling to the mountains in the fall. He was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and treasurer.
C.B. was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy Castles; and his brother Elwood Castles.
Survivors include his sons: Wayne (Patsy), Steve (Mary), and Mark (Donna); grandchildren, Katie, Adam, and Anna.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church building fund.
A visitation will be held on Wed. Nov. 30th from 10-11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Wayne Roberts officiating.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016