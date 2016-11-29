RALPH LEONARD
BURZYNSKI, 85
LAKELAND - Ralph Leonard Burzynski, 85, passed away at his home on November 25, 2016.
He was born August 5, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ralph served in the National Guard and was drafted into the Army during the Korean War era. After his service, he worked at Montgomery Wards as a Store Manager. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as the head usher at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans where he served as treasurer. He was an avid fisherman. Ralph was known to always have a joke to tell to make everyone laugh.
He is survived by his loving wife Jan Burzynski. They were preparing to celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on January 10th, 2017. He is also survived by his brother Richard and his sister Millie, seven children, Don, Gery, Jean, Lori, Dale, Mary, and Ann, his 23 grandchildren, and his 21 great grandchildren.
The visitation will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W Lemon St., Lakeland, FL, and a Mass of Christian burial will be at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Catholic War Veterans of Lakeland, Florida (Post 1917, 820 Cumberland St., Lakeland, Fl 33801).
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016