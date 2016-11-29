DELORIS S.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELORIS S. MORLEY.
MORLEY, 95
LAKELAND - Deloris S. Morley, 95, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at the Estates of Carpenters in Lakeland, with her family by her side.
She was born Deloris E. Schneider on August 20, 1921 in Lawrenceburg, IN. After graduating from high school, she married the love of her life, Nelson W. Morley. They recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Things she enjoyed were gardening, bird watching, collecting shells, playing cards Christmas lights, and family vacations. She was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven.
She is survived by her husband, Nelson W. Morley, four children Sandy (Bill) Lenderman of El Paso, TX., Bill (Carol) Morley of Wilmington, DE., Jan (Ray) Snow of Bradenton, FL. and Julie (Owen) Sear of Winter Haven; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be at 4:00pm Wednesday November 30 ,2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross, who rescued her family in the 1937 flood of the Ohio River, (P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA. 50037-0839).
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016