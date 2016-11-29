MARION P.
CUMMINGS, 88
LAKELAND - Marion P. Cummings, 88, of Lakeland, passed away November 25, 2016. She was born August 5, 1928 to parents Joseph and Sarah Patton.
Marion is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Charles. She is survived by her sons David (Delia), John (Virginia) and Michael (Annie); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; many extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at the Lakeland Funeral Home from 10-11AM. A funeral service will follow at 11AM.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016