KENNETH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH AMBROSE.
AMBROSE, 84
LAKELAND - Kenneth Ambrose, age 84, passed away Nov.17, 2016.
He was born in Clarion, Pa, in 1932. Ken loved to scuba dive, fly and explore. His intellect and curiosity advanced him in his career as a mechanic and enabled him to travel. He loved visiting other countries and learning their culture. He loved Thailand and while living there he sponsored 2 children. Memories of him and stories of his adventures will be forever remembered by family and friends.
Ken is survived by daughters Cathy Ambrose and Cindy Scortino, siblings Donna Rosenquest, Caroline Charney, Deann Czarnecki, James Am-brose and Vickie Guriel. He had 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016