LAKELAND - Thomas G. Shaw, 58, was born to Raymond and Pollyann Shaw on 3/5/1958 in Omaha, NE. Tom passed away on November 23, 2016 in Lakeland, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother and 2 brothers. Left to treasure his memory are his 4 children and 3 grandchildren. Tom was a gifted writer, photographer, musician and man of god.
A memorial service will be held at Mulberry Nature Park/ NE 4th Ave. and Hwy 60 in Mulberry, FL, on Wednesday, November 30 at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers the family has set up an account for his two sons at Regions Bank in Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016