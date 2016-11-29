Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK DAVID TROVILLION. View Sign

FRANK DAVID TROVILLION, 91



LAKELAND - Frank Trovillion, 91, left this life on Saturday, November 26, 2016. He died of respiratory failure.

He leaves his daughters Nancy Trovillion Wallace and Susan T. Hughes; his grandson James Wallace and wife Melanie; and his sons in law Jamie Wallace and Bill Hughes. He is preceded in death by his wife Freddie and his grandson, Jeffrey David Perkins.

Frank grew up in Chicago, Il, the youngest of 3 children. He joined the Navy in 1943 and contracted polio while in Officer Training Camp at Dartmouth College. His hips and legs were paralyzed but he was rehabilitated to walk with braces and crutches at the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute where he met President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who became his lifelong inspiration. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1949 and came to Lakeland soon after to pursue a career in citrus administration. He met his future wife, Freddie Keys, at an International Conference on Polio, where they were two of five polio patients invited to demonstrate their rehabilitation achievements.

Early on he lived in the New Florida Hotel where he met a friend who taught him to fly, and encouraged him to buy an ercoupe, the only airplane designed to fly with hand controls instead of foot pedals. Having kept this a secret from Freddie, he gave up flying when she found out after they were married.

He had great pride in the Florida citrus industry where he worked for 37 years, first at Florida Citrus Mutual as Assistant General Manager and later as Manager of the Citrus Administrative Committee. For many years he served as chair of the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

He loved Lakeland and was active as a civic leader, serving as a city commissioner, and on the boards of numerous organizations including the Salvation Army, Goodwill Industries, Polk Art Museum, United Way, Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida National Bank. He was a lifelong Kiwanian and a founding and devoted member of United Methodist Temple. He was appointed to the Florida Governor's Alliance for Employment of Disabled Citizens by Lawton Chiles and served as Vice Chair.

He was devoted to his beloved wife Freddie and together they raised two daughters, had many friends, and became strong contributors to the community life of Lakeland, making their disabilities seem invisible to the people that knew them.

The family gives thanks to his home caregivers for their extraordinary compassion and care, especially to Diane Carter. The family also thanks Reverend Karen MacDuff, and Dr. Chadi Alkhalil and the palliative care unit at Lakeland Regional Hospital who provided invaluable support.

A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at United Methodist Temple in Lakeland at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Memorials can be made to United Methodist Temple, 2700 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL, 33803.







FRANK DAVID TROVILLION, 91LAKELAND - Frank Trovillion, 91, left this life on Saturday, November 26, 2016. He died of respiratory failure.He leaves his daughters Nancy Trovillion Wallace and Susan T. Hughes; his grandson James Wallace and wife Melanie; and his sons in law Jamie Wallace and Bill Hughes. He is preceded in death by his wife Freddie and his grandson, Jeffrey David Perkins.Frank grew up in Chicago, Il, the youngest of 3 children. He joined the Navy in 1943 and contracted polio while in Officer Training Camp at Dartmouth College. His hips and legs were paralyzed but he was rehabilitated to walk with braces and crutches at the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute where he met President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who became his lifelong inspiration. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1949 and came to Lakeland soon after to pursue a career in citrus administration. He met his future wife, Freddie Keys, at an International Conference on Polio, where they were two of five polio patients invited to demonstrate their rehabilitation achievements.Early on he lived in the New Florida Hotel where he met a friend who taught him to fly, and encouraged him to buy an ercoupe, the only airplane designed to fly with hand controls instead of foot pedals. Having kept this a secret from Freddie, he gave up flying when she found out after they were married.He had great pride in the Florida citrus industry where he worked for 37 years, first at Florida Citrus Mutual as Assistant General Manager and later as Manager of the Citrus Administrative Committee. For many years he served as chair of the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame Selection Committee.He loved Lakeland and was active as a civic leader, serving as a city commissioner, and on the boards of numerous organizations including the Salvation Army, Goodwill Industries, Polk Art Museum, United Way, Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida National Bank. He was a lifelong Kiwanian and a founding and devoted member of United Methodist Temple. He was appointed to the Florida Governor's Alliance for Employment of Disabled Citizens by Lawton Chiles and served as Vice Chair.He was devoted to his beloved wife Freddie and together they raised two daughters, had many friends, and became strong contributors to the community life of Lakeland, making their disabilities seem invisible to the people that knew them.The family gives thanks to his home caregivers for their extraordinary compassion and care, especially to Diane Carter. The family also thanks Reverend Karen MacDuff, and Dr. Chadi Alkhalil and the palliative care unit at Lakeland Regional Hospital who provided invaluable support.A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at United Methodist Temple in Lakeland at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Memorials can be made to United Methodist Temple, 2700 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL, 33803. Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com