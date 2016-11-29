DONALD W. "DON" SCHWARTZ

Obituary

DONALD W. 'DON'
SCHWARTZ, 81

LAKE WALES - Donald Schwartz, 81, passed Thurs. 11/24/16. Memorial Mass 11:30 am Fri. 12/2/16 Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Johnson-Nelson-Gill F.H.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com