LILLIAN LOCKE

Obituary

LILLIAN
LOCKE, 95

LAKELAND - Lillian Locke, 95, died 11/25/16. Visit: Thurs. 10-11am at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2337 S. Crystal Lake Dr. Svc. to follow at 11 am at church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016
