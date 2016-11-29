KATHLEEN "ELAINE" FROCK

Obituary

KATHLEEN 'ELAINE'
FROCK, 85

WINTER HAVEN - Kathleen E. Frock, 85, passed 11/23/16. Srv. by son Kevin Spain, niece Kathy Peterson. Longtime res Oakwood Est. & mem of Spirit Lake Comm. Ch.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com