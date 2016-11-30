PAULINE
LAKELAND - Pauline Polifrone Shoe, 94, passed away Friday, November 18, 2016. She was born September 25, 1922.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Shoe, brother Nick (and Motsy) Polifrone, sister Kay Polifrone (and Frank) Buemi, and son Robert William Shoe, Jr. She is survived by daughter Ro (and Dave) Gillooly, granddaughters Kerry (and Jason) Knight and Niele Gillooly, grand-son, Ben (and Michelle) Shoe and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She lived most of her life in Salem, Ohio, but she and her husband retired in Lakeland, Florida. She is loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2016